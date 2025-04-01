Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Zscaler

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Zscaler. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $468,752, and 4 are calls, amounting to $163,564.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $330.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 1783.38 with a total volume of 1,411.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.43 $1.93 $2.42 $150.00 $242.0K 10.0K 1.0K ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.1 $22.8 $22.5 $210.00 $116.0K 797 72 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.1 $22.9 $22.82 $210.00 $47.9K 797 21 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $78.6 $77.05 $78.6 $135.00 $47.1K 84 8 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.1 $4.2 $330.00 $43.2K 73 106

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 799,519, the ZS's price is up by 0.44%, now at $199.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

Expert Opinions on Zscaler

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $239.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $255. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Zscaler with a target price of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Zscaler with a target price of $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zscaler options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ZS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

