Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Zscaler

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $247,630, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $132,245.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $270.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $52.8 $51.7 $52.05 $260.00 $78.0K 0 15 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $61.65 $60.55 $60.9 $270.00 $60.9K 0 13 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $60.6 $60.25 $60.6 $270.00 $48.4K 0 41 ZS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $10.35 $10.25 $10.25 $220.00 $39.9K 1.1K 54 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.15 $54.8 $55.15 $180.00 $33.0K 726 6

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Zscaler's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 693,483, the price of ZS is down by -0.16%, reaching $210.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $225.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

