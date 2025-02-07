Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Zscaler

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,053 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $143,061.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $240.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zscaler stands at 507.5, with a total volume reaching 541.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zscaler, situated within the strike price corridor from $185.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.45 $6.2 $6.3 $190.00 $63.0K 722 100 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $28.55 $27.45 $27.82 $210.00 $50.0K 17 18 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $185.00 $32.6K 890 239 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $200.00 $32.3K 64 76 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.8 $12.8 $240.00 $32.0K 1.2K 51

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Zscaler With a volume of 461,783, the price of ZS is up 2.03% at $208.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days. What The Experts Say On Zscaler

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $232.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

