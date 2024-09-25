Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in ZIM Integrated Shipping

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ZIM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 57% bullish and 35% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $68,970, and 13 calls, totaling $416,093.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ZIM Integrated Shipping's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.5 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.88 $2.61 $2.85 $24.00 $68.9K 0 242 ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $20.00 $67.5K 9.1K 260 ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $4.95 $4.95 $19.00 $39.6K 2.1K 80 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $20.00 $38.3K 640 146 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.9 $2.8 $2.9 $30.00 $29.0K 2.6K 300

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Current Position of ZIM Integrated Shipping Currently trading with a volume of 1,242,974, the ZIM's price is down by -0.4%, now at $23.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ZIM Integrated Shipping

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.1.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.