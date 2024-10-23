Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in XPeng

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in XPEV often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for XPeng. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 70% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,500, and 9 calls, totaling $475,117.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $12.0 for XPeng, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for XPeng's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across XPeng's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $12.0, over the past month.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.7 $0.68 $0.67 $12.00 $100.5K 4.4K 2.5K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.7 $0.67 $0.67 $12.00 $67.0K 4.4K 37 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.63 $1.6 $1.6 $10.00 $64.0K 1.7K 400 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.7 $1.67 $1.67 $11.00 $58.4K 626 858 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.98 $1.95 $1.98 $12.00 $50.2K 1.3K 625

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding XPeng, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 6,722,627, with XPEV's price up by 0.72%, positioned at $11.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

