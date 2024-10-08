Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wynn Resorts

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wynn Resorts. Our analysis of options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 24% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $510,397, and 14 were calls, valued at $912,659.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $76.0 to $110.0 for Wynn Resorts over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wynn Resorts's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wynn Resorts's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $76.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.3 $25.35 $26.3 $80.00 $157.8K 357 0 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.4 $9.35 $9.4 $95.00 $112.8K 1.3K 124 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.05 $22.5 $22.5 $90.00 $112.5K 1.2K 51 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.75 $22.1 $22.3 $85.00 $109.2K 471 50 WYNN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $2.89 $2.4 $2.57 $103.00 $100.3K 851 30

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively.

In light of the recent options history for Wynn Resorts, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Wynn Resorts's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,254,472, with WYNN's price down by -1.97%, positioned at $104.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Expert Opinions on Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $104. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, maintaining a target price of $103.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

