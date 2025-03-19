Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Williams-Sonoma

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in WSM usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 13 options transactions for Williams-Sonoma. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 30% being bullish and 53% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 12 are puts, valued at $908,947, and there was a single call, worth $47,500.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $220.0 for Williams-Sonoma, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Williams-Sonoma options trades today is 610.43 with a total volume of 1,738.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Williams-Sonoma's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $69.0 $67.0 $67.0 $220.00 $201.0K 344 30 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.7 $12.1 $12.7 $160.00 $157.4K 410 125 WSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $27.0 $27.0 $27.0 $180.00 $94.5K 501 45 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.9 $7.5 $8.0 $160.00 $81.6K 1.1K 125 WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.6 $14.7 $14.86 $165.00 $74.2K 1.4K 384

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (160 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (186) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (122) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and Greenrow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Williams-Sonoma, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Williams-Sonoma Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 253,227, the WSM's price is down by -11.79%, now at $151.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Williams-Sonoma

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $180.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Williams-Sonoma with a target price of $230. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Williams-Sonoma options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

