Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Western Digital

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WDC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Western Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 8% bullish and 91% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $726,750, and 11 calls, totaling $390,898.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $65.0 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.2 $4.95 $5.1 $60.00 $726.7K 584 1.4K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.09 $1.99 $1.99 $60.00 $61.6K 36.4K 857 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.07 $1.99 $1.99 $60.00 $37.8K 36.4K 447 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.56 $1.3 $1.45 $60.00 $36.7K 36.4K 2.6K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.56 $1.46 $1.46 $60.00 $36.5K 36.4K 2.1K

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Western Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Western Digital Currently trading with a volume of 3,768,322, the WDC's price is up by 0.99%, now at $60.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.