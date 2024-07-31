Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wells Fargo

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $351,182 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $147,352.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.24 $1.03 $1.24 $70.00 $62.2K 11.9K 500 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $57.50 $58.3K 2.0K 1 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.85 $3.85 $62.50 $47.3K 3.2K 246 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.86 $65.00 $45.1K 1.2K 231 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.85 $5.75 $5.82 $65.00 $44.8K 1.2K 77

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo With a volume of 3,090,364, the price of WFC is down -0.02% at $59.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $63.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $68. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $59. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $61. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $64. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $67.

