Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wells Fargo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $218,570, and 7 were calls, valued at $350,193.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $65.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.1 $9.35 $10.05 $52.50 $100.5K 13.3K 100 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.4 $7.45 $55.00 $59.6K 21.5K 56 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.53 $1.5 $1.5 $65.00 $55.4K 2.6K 461 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $62.50 $50.4K 3.2K 241 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $62.50 $50.4K 3.2K 121

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Wells Fargo With a trading volume of 3,406,897, the price of WFC is down by -1.4%, reaching $59.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $62.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $59. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $61. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $64. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $67.

