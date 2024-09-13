Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wayfair

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wayfair. Our analysis of options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $131,019, and 13 were calls, valued at $665,918.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $130.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.85 $6.55 $6.55 $42.50 $96.9K 1.5K 202 W CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $42.50 $94.3K 1.5K 346 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.4 $45.00 $78.5K 2.8K 521 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.27 $1.45 $50.00 $76.9K 4.7K 3.8K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.03 $0.91 $1.01 $50.00 $69.2K 4.7K 1.7K

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's recently embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

In light of the recent options history for Wayfair, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Wayfair Currently trading with a volume of 5,367,545, the W's price is up by 6.05%, now at $47.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wayfair options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

