Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Walt Disney

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $212,408, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $268,199.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $110.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $97.00 $71.4K 1.5K 237 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.21 $1.06 $1.06 $96.00 $65.3K 2.4K 654 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $95.00 $61.0K 3.7K 121 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.1 $11.75 $12.1 $100.00 $45.9K 1.7K 68 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $97.00 $44.4K 625 0

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,636,775, the DIS's price is up by 0.69%, now at $96.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $95. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.