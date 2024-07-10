Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Walt Disney

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $124,740 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $290,785.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $150.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 2686.33 with a total volume of 151.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.1 $95.00 $65.5K 2.3K 52 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.9 $13.1 $95.00 $65.5K 2.3K 1 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.95 $1.95 $1.95 $80.00 $58.5K 742 0 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.4 $0.39 $0.4 $140.00 $39.9K 9.0K 1 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.8 $45.9 $47.8 $145.00 $38.2K 0 0

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walt Disney's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,339,914, the price of DIS is down -0.63% at $96.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $131.66666666666666.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $125. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

