Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Walmart

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $613,497, and 5 are calls, amounting to $341,808.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $72.5 to $100.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $72.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $2.15 $2.13 $2.13 $82.00 $120.1K 774 748 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.15 $13.05 $13.15 $73.33 $115.7K 2.8K 88 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.1 $6.3 $82.50 $107.7K 99 173 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.2 $13.05 $13.15 $73.33 $106.5K 2.8K 169 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.45 $80.00 $79.2K 1.3K 357

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,739,964, with WMT's price up by 0.52%, positioned at $82.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $87. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $86. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $92.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

