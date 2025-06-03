Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vistra

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $142,512, and 19 were calls, valued at $828,988.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $200.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 1202.16 with a total volume of 2,386.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $7.4 $6.6 $6.6 $170.00 $83.8K 1.5K 273 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $26.85 $25.45 $26.29 $160.00 $65.7K 741 42 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.4 $9.0 $9.4 $185.00 $56.4K 1.0K 78 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.0 $15.05 $16.0 $162.50 $56.0K 384 41 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.45 $5.0 $5.1 $155.00 $51.0K 2.5K 106

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vistra, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Vistra's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,744,562, with VST's price up by 5.31%, positioned at $176.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $167.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Vistra with a target price of $164. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $178. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for VST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

