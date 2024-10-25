Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vista Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vista Energy.

Looking at options history for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $175,055 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $369,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Vista Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vista Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vista Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Vista Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VIST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.4 $2.65 $3.0 $65.00 $150.0K 0 500 VIST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.15 $1.7 $2.0 $65.00 $100.0K 3.8K 502 VIST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.7 $60.00 $94.0K 0 200 VIST PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.0 $2.75 $3.0 $50.00 $60.0K 905 205 VIST PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.3 $2.65 $2.89 $45.00 $57.8K 5.1K 200

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy SAB de CV is an independent oil and gas company. It is focused on shale oil and shale gas exploration at its main assets in Vaca Muerta. The company has operations in Argentina and Mexico. The company operates in a single segment- the exploration and production of Crude oil, Natural gas, and LPG. Geographically, It operates in Argentina and Mexico. it generates the majority of its revenue from Argentina.

Vista Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,695,487, with VIST's price up by 6.95%, positioned at $52.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 116 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vista Energy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vista Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

