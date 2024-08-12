Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Visa

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Visa (NYSE:V), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in V usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Visa. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $454,292, and 5 are calls, amounting to $1,954,590.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $290.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 842.62, with a total volume reaching 1,850.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $290.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.75 $23.95 $24.15 $250.00 $1.6M 3.4K 701 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.55 $9.5 $9.55 $265.00 $87.8K 320 98 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $12.55 $12.45 $12.45 $290.00 $85.4K 1.0K 69 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $78.35 $75.55 $75.55 $210.00 $75.5K 13 10 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.15 $12.1 $13.15 $270.00 $72.3K 656 110

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Visa With a trading volume of 3,630,979, the price of V is up by 0.23%, reaching $260.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. What The Experts Say On Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $308.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $300. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $319. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $311. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $322. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Visa with a target price of $290.

