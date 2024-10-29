Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Viking Therapeutics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Viking Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $146,300, and 29 were calls, valued at $2,404,204.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $105.0 for Viking Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.0 $8.6 $8.9 $75.00 $213.6K 745 252 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.9 $59.0 $61.34 $15.00 $191.7K 154 31 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.1 $7.5 $7.8 $77.50 $187.2K 14 493 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.5 $25.3 $25.5 $50.00 $127.5K 863 360 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.5 $25.4 $25.4 $50.00 $127.0K 863 310

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics Currently trading with a volume of 2,977,355, the VKTX's price is down by -1.41%, now at $73.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 99 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $90.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Viking Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

