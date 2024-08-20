Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Viking Therapeutics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VKTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Viking Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $76,575, and 15 are calls, amounting to $585,344.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $19.3 $18.3 $18.5 $50.00 $62.9K 299 11 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $3.2 $2.8 $2.8 $70.00 $54.6K 245 402 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $51.8 $51.0 $51.0 $12.00 $51.0K 70 10 VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.3 $7.2 $8.3 $65.00 $49.8K 544 0 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $65.00 $45.0K 1.5K 477

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,237,127, the VKTX's price is down by -5.93%, now at $62.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.0.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $118.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

