Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Viking Therapeutics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Viking Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $662,541, and 4 were calls, valued at $247,670.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $65.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.0 $4.2 $4.8 $49.00 $299.5K 721 632 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.3 $2.2 $2.2 $47.00 $197.1K 211 15 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.1 $3.8 $4.1 $55.00 $154.5K 1.4K 549 VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $2.2 $1.95 $2.2 $48.00 $57.8K 368 280 VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $15.6 $18.0 $50.00 $54.0K 157 1

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Viking Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,374,157, the VKTX's price is down by -1.36%, now at $50.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $105.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

