Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in VF

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on VF. Our analysis of options history for VF (NYSE:VFC) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $148,795, and 5 were calls, valued at $324,286.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $17.5 for VF over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for VF options trades today is 5180.0 with a total volume of 15,430.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for VF's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

VF 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.27 $0.25 $0.26 $17.50 $154.7K 17.2K 7.5K VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $12.50 $85.8K 246 146 VFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.79 $0.8 $15.00 $54.8K 5.2K 1.8K VFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.82 $0.8 $0.8 $15.00 $33.6K 5.2K 2.7K VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.76 $0.8 $15.00 $32.9K 5.2K 1.1K

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding VF, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of VF Currently trading with a volume of 2,119,097, the VFC's price is up by 4.31%, now at $17.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What The Experts Say On VF

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.8.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $14. An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on VF with a target price of $14. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on VF, maintaining a target price of $16. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on VF, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for VF, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.