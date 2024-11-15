Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vertiv Hldgs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $836,940, and 12 are calls, amounting to $727,867.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $160.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vertiv Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vertiv Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $3.6 $3.2 $3.49 $115.00 $350.0K 96 1.0K VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.6 $4.3 $4.49 $120.00 $193.0K 32 2.0K VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $8.1 $8.1 $120.00 $185.4K 605 295 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $120.00 $100.0K 5.3K 547 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.85 $140.00 $96.9K 2.4K 215

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 3,912,933, the VRT's price is down by -0.88%, now at $119.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days. Expert Opinions on Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $129.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.