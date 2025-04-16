Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Verizon Communications

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Verizon Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $269,515, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $301,262.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $48.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.0 to $48.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.7 $46.00 $180.5K 66 488 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.5 $4.35 $4.35 $45.00 $87.0K 2.3K 146 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.75 $0.73 $0.73 $44.00 $58.4K 760 870 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.41 $1.36 $1.41 $48.00 $56.2K 475 400 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $42.00 $35.1K 2.0K 66

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Verizon Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,628,412, the price of VZ is up 0.63% at $44.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $47.83.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $45. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Verizon Communications, maintaining a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Verizon Communications options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for VZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

