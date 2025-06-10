Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vale

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $749,694 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $99,507.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $10.0 for Vale, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.61 $1.54 $1.61 $10.00 $410.5K 148.7K 2.5K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.66 $1.61 $1.61 $10.00 $80.5K 148.7K 5.0K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.61 $1.59 $1.61 $10.00 $78.8K 148.7K 6.5K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.61 $1.59 $1.61 $10.00 $78.8K 148.7K 6.0K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.73 $1.59 $1.61 $10.00 $75.6K 148.7K 7.0K

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vale

With a trading volume of 23,837,490, the price of VALE is up by 0.21%, reaching $9.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Vale

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.3.

An analyst from CICC has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for VALE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 CICC Initiates Coverage On Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform

