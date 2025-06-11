Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in USA Rare Earth

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with USAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for USA Rare Earth.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 88% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,182, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $598,620.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $21.0 for USA Rare Earth during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for USA Rare Earth options trades today is 388.5 with a total volume of 8,077.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for USA Rare Earth's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $21.0 over the last 30 days.

USA Rare Earth Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.4 $2.6 $2.9 $9.00 $145.0K 0 1.5K USAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $2.55 $2.8 $9.00 $139.7K 0 2.0K USAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.2 $2.45 $2.6 $9.00 $130.0K 0 1.0K USAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.75 $2.25 $2.75 $9.00 $55.0K 0 500 USAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $9.4 $7.7 $9.4 $21.00 $45.1K 0 49

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Inc is a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain that supports the state of energy, mobility, and national security in the United States. USARE is developing an NdFeB magnet manufacturing plant in the United States, and establishing domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical and consumer electronics industries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding USA Rare Earth, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of USA Rare Earth

Trading volume stands at 1,687,202, with USAR's price down by -7.03%, positioned at $11.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for USA Rare Earth

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for USA Rare Earth with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.