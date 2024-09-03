Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Upstart Hldgs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $233,980, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,720,285.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 1938.8 with a total volume of 5,493.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.75 $16.35 $17.53 $25.00 $175.1K 3.2K 100 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.65 $17.5 $17.5 $25.00 $175.0K 3.2K 500 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.55 $16.85 $17.5 $25.00 $175.0K 3.2K 400 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.5 $16.8 $17.5 $25.00 $175.0K 3.2K 200 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.5 $16.75 $17.5 $25.00 $175.0K 3.2K 200

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

In light of the recent options history for Upstart Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 1,849,005, the UPST's price is down by -1.41%, now at $41.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.6.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $10. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Upstart Hldgs, targeting a price of $31. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Upstart Hldgs, targeting a price of $35. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

