Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Upstart Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $202,413, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $795,669.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $50.0 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 1244.87 with a total volume of 3,823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.71 $2.55 $2.55 $35.00 $238.8K 2.0K 48 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.3 $1.26 $1.26 $28.00 $89.3K 208 0 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $17.7 $17.7 $17.50 $60.1K 115 0 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $11.45 $10.7 $11.06 $40.00 $44.7K 0 60 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $28.00 $43.1K 208 2.2K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs With a volume of 4,773,843, the price of UPST is up 2.08% at $30.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

