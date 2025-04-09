Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UnitedHealth Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,709,903, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $6,126,227.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $610.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $610.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $339.0 $332.5 $332.5 $240.00 $1.6M 5.4K 100 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $331.75 $328.5 $331.75 $240.00 $1.6M 5.4K 50 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $328.0 $324.3 $328.0 $240.00 $820.0K 5.4K 100 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $26.0 $24.3 $26.0 $610.00 $455.0K 82 175 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $323.0 $320.75 $323.0 $240.00 $323.0K 5.4K 215

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 8,791,011, with UNH's price up by 4.76%, positioned at $579.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $650.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $650.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for UNH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jan 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UNH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.