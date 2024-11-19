Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UnitedHealth Group

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in UNH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for UnitedHealth Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 10% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,218, and 19 calls, totaling $691,985.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $595.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 516.5 with a total volume of 1,290.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $595.0 to $650.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $11.25 $10.35 $10.8 $650.00 $54.0K 394 50 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.15 $7.9 $8.0 $600.00 $49.6K 1.3K 226 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.3 $26.1 $26.3 $600.00 $47.3K 707 40 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.2 $8.8 $9.0 $600.00 $44.1K 1.3K 52 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.2 $7.85 $8.0 $600.00 $40.0K 1.3K 226

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group Trading volume stands at 998,091, with UNH's price down by -1.4%, positioned at $581.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $603.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $603.

