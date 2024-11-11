Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UnitedHealth Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $146,790, and 9 were calls, valued at $431,920.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $640.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $640.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $121.7 $116.45 $120.0 $550.00 $84.0K 173 7 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.35 $5.85 $6.35 $630.00 $63.0K 4.4K 2.9K UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $37.35 $34.95 $36.24 $600.00 $54.3K 1.3K 39 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $37.4 $34.9 $36.23 $600.00 $54.3K 1.3K 24 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $122.3 $119.2 $122.3 $500.00 $48.9K 2.0K 4

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group With a volume of 206,951, the price of UNH is up 1.22% at $623.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. Expert Opinions on UnitedHealth Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $627.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $625. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $609. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $650. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $605. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.