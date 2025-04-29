Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United States Steel

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with X, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for United States Steel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $441,871, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $150,457.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $33.0 to $55.0 for United States Steel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $33.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $10.95 $12.0 $55.00 $118.8K 18 100 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.2 $5.75 $6.45 $45.00 $117.2K 1.8K 0 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.45 $5.45 $45.00 $108.8K 64.1K 198 X CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $3.8 $4.25 $45.00 $42.0K 110.8K 256 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.85 $10.35 $10.35 $33.00 $41.4K 280 40

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United States Steel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel

With a trading volume of 1,516,771, the price of X is up by 1.11%, reaching $43.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $41.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $38. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $45.

Latest Ratings for X

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Mar 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

