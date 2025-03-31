Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United States Steel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United States Steel. Our analysis of options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $408,964, and 9 were calls, valued at $310,980.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $39.0 to $52.5 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $39.0 to $52.5 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.1 $12.1 $52.50 $79.8K 148 66 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.35 $12.0 $12.0 $52.50 $79.2K 148 132 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.3 $5.15 $5.3 $43.00 $57.7K 25 109 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.9 $10.5 $10.5 $50.00 $57.7K 695 55 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.65 $10.4 $10.4 $50.00 $57.2K 695 110

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel

Trading volume stands at 2,005,917, with X's price down by -3.02%, positioned at $41.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United States Steel

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $44.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on United States Steel, maintaining a target price of $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $45. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on United States Steel, maintaining a target price of $43. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for X

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Mar 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

