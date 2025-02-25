Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United States Steel

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $187,147 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $660,688.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $38.0 to $40.0 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United States Steel options trades today is 5546.0 with a total volume of 14,036.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Steel's big money trades within a strike price range of $38.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.39 $2.26 $2.26 $40.00 $281.2K 19.6K 1.3K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.2 $2.19 $2.2 $38.00 $159.1K 2.5K 1.3K X PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.31 $2.18 $2.31 $38.00 $96.3K 5.4K 471 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.8 $3.45 $3.8 $38.00 $90.8K 31 0 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.4 $2.21 $2.21 $38.00 $82.5K 2.5K 80

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United States Steel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

United States Steel's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,842,059, the price of X is down -0.52% at $37.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United States Steel

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $39.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United States Steel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

