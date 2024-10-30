Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United States Steel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United States Steel. Our analysis of options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 87% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $388,727, and 3 were calls, valued at $213,302.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.41 $1.06 $1.3 $25.00 $260.0K 40.2K 2.0K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.7 $45.00 $102.8K 62.8K 501 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $45.00 $69.3K 62.8K 223 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.43 $0.97 $1.05 $40.50 $41.0K 2.0K 401 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $35.00 $35.8K 97.5K 725

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United States Steel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

United States Steel's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,414,302, the price of X is up by 0.18%, reaching $39.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United States Steel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

