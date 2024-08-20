Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United Parcel Service

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $547,357, and 5 are calls, amounting to $201,645.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $175.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.0 $45.0 $47.6 $175.00 $357.3K 22 75 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.55 $12.4 $12.4 $125.00 $71.9K 141 117 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.45 $27.2 $27.2 $155.00 $54.4K 10.0K 22 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $47.35 $47.0 $47.1 $175.00 $51.8K 131 11 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.55 $12.35 $12.4 $125.00 $47.1K 141 59

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service Trading volume stands at 870,965, with UPS's price down by -0.74%, positioned at $128.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.0.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $155. An analyst from Stephens & Co. persists with their Equal-Weight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Parcel Service options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

