Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Ulta Beauty

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $298,006, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,248,319.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $470.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ulta Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ulta Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $470.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.1 $18.5 $18.5 $450.00 $560.5K 1.9K 432 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.8 $17.2 $18.5 $450.00 $133.2K 1.9K 1.0K ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $11.9 $9.6 $11.9 $377.50 $83.3K 128 103 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $14.9 $14.5 $14.5 $375.00 $72.5K 52 53 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.3 $5.0 $5.3 $375.00 $53.0K 574 149

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty Trading volume stands at 2,008,257, with ULTA's price down by -2.11%, positioned at $373.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

