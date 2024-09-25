Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UiPath

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UiPath. Our analysis of options history for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $666,810, and 5 were calls, valued at $225,186.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $12.5 for UiPath during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UiPath's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UiPath's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $12.5 over the preceding 30 days.

UiPath Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.65 $12.00 $445.7K 8.4K 5.0K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $10.00 $69.2K 0 188 PATH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.64 $1.56 $1.6 $12.00 $64.0K 8.4K 2.0K PATH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.2 $4.6 $10.00 $50.5K 1.7K 165 PATH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.64 $1.56 $1.6 $12.00 $48.0K 8.4K 2.3K

About UiPath

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UiPath, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of UiPath With a volume of 5,485,144, the price of PATH is down -3.63% at $12.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

