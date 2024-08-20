Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UBS Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UBS Gr. Our analysis of options history for UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $140,703, and 5 were calls, valued at $279,809.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $27.5 and $32.5 for UBS Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UBS Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UBS Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

UBS Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.18 $1.11 $1.17 $32.50 $81.9K 1.3K 2 UBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.03 $2.02 $2.02 $30.00 $61.0K 831 302 UBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.19 $1.1 $1.17 $32.50 $59.2K 1.3K 1.2K UBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.49 $2.41 $2.48 $32.50 $52.0K 592 289 UBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $2.49 $2.49 $32.50 $46.5K 592 487

About UBS Gr

The core of UBS is its global wealth management business focusing on high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. UBS is also a conventional retail and commercial bank in its Swiss home market. Its investment bank and asset management businesses support its wealth management operations, but also leverage its strength in wealth management to serve third-party clients.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UBS Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is UBS Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 936,378, the price of UBS is up by 0.08%, reaching $30.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UBS Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

