Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Uber Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $483,928 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $957,777.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $85.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Uber Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Uber Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $26.2 $25.75 $26.11 $50.00 $235.1K 817 90 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $21.0 $20.8 $20.91 $55.00 $200.7K 285 96 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.05 $11.95 $11.95 $85.00 $185.2K 2.4K 170 UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $26.25 $24.45 $25.52 $50.00 $112.2K 417 0 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $80.00 $111.6K 8.2K 295

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,638,445, with UBER's price down by -0.59%, positioned at $75.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $89.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $84. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $88. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $90. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

