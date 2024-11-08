Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Trump Media & Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $499,865, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,706,270.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $100.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trump Media & Technology options trades today is 2464.27 with a total volume of 62,961.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trump Media & Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.9 $21.15 $21.72 $5.00 $217.2K 1.4K 100 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $30.00 $214.5K 8.6K 7.9K DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.8 $4.65 $4.8 $28.50 $128.6K 938 717 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $5.2 $5.2 $35.00 $118.0K 2.0K 32 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $16.45 $15.5 $15.45 $14.00 $77.2K 54 50

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trump Media & Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trump Media & Technology Currently trading with a volume of 896,713, the DJT's price is down by -3.2%, now at $26.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

