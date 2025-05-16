Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Trade Desk

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $114,700, and 8 are calls, amounting to $347,208.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $100.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.55 $17.25 $17.55 $87.50 $87.7K 847 0 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $20.8 $20.4 $20.8 $56.00 $62.4K 624 31 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.6 $12.3 $12.3 $80.00 $61.5K 2.8K 53 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.85 $2.71 $2.85 $80.00 $57.0K 4.2K 39 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $70.00 $47.5K 1.5K 51

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,451,732, the TTD's price is down by -0.01%, now at $77.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $84. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

