Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Trade Desk

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $826,105, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $314,270.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $46.5 to $87.5 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $46.5 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.2 $33.4 $34.2 $80.00 $342.0K 3.5K 100 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $37.45 $36.8 $36.8 $82.50 $264.9K 327 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.6 $43.65 $43.65 $87.50 $96.0K 8 22 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $2.29 $1.83 $2.04 $56.00 $53.0K 21 260 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $10.65 $10.6 $55.00 $53.0K 583 69

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Current Position of Trade Desk

With a volume of 13,262,741, the price of TTD is up 19.48% at $54.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $74. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $67. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trade Desk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TTD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.