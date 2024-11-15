Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Trade Desk

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 19% leaning bullish and 71% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $1,047,442, and 10 are calls, amounting to $2,142,826.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $140.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $34.85 $34.25 $34.4 $90.00 $1.0M 746 301 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.5 $9.45 $9.45 $105.00 $608.5K 16 644 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $32.2 $32.0 $32.0 $92.50 $320.0K 634 100 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $32.8 $31.05 $32.4 $92.50 $181.4K 634 100 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.2 $26.75 $27.09 $115.00 $162.8K 486 60

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,511,116, the price of TTD is down -1.1% at $124.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $135. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $134. * An analyst from New Street Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $86. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

