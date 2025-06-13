Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Toast

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Toast (NYSE:TOST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TOST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Toast.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $795,020, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $596,255.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $50.0 for Toast, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Toast stands at 3338.0, with a total volume reaching 20,264.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Toast, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Toast Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $40.00 $737.2K 4.0K 2.0K TOST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.24 $1.23 $1.23 $42.00 $57.8K 937 2.0K TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.0 $7.7 $7.75 $50.00 $37.9K 5.0K 1.5K TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.95 $7.45 $7.75 $50.00 $37.9K 5.0K 837 TOST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $8.65 $7.75 $7.8 $50.00 $37.4K 5.0K 2.4K

About Toast

Toast is a US-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 140,000 restaurant locations across the United States as of the end of March 2025. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform; it processed some $159 billion in gross platform volume in 2024. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Toast, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Toast's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,983,428, with TOST's price down by -3.62%, positioned at $41.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Toast

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Toast options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TOST

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

