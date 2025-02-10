Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Teladoc Health

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TDOC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Teladoc Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $100,220, and 10 are calls, amounting to $394,909.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $17.5 for Teladoc Health over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teladoc Health options trades today is 1654.0 with a total volume of 13,969.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teladoc Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.5 $10.00 $90.0K 3.6K 237 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.85 $1.6 $1.85 $12.50 $74.0K 175 407 TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.9 $0.82 $0.88 $14.00 $57.0K 3.7K 2.4K TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.92 $0.82 $0.82 $17.50 $41.0K 2.2K 912 TDOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.15 $6.8 $6.89 $10.00 $34.4K 538 93

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Teladoc Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Teladoc Health With a trading volume of 14,344,358, the price of TDOC is up by 7.14%, reaching $13.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. Expert Opinions on Teladoc Health

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.833333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $11. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Teladoc Health, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Teladoc Health, maintaining a target price of $12.

