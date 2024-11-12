Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Target

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Target (NYSE:TGT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TGT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Target. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $319,110, and 3 are calls, amounting to $128,500.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $195.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.0 $2.05 $3.0 $195.00 $75.0K 12 250 TGT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.9 $12.65 $12.76 $160.00 $64.2K 1.8K 150 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.85 $12.6 $12.77 $160.00 $64.1K 1.8K 4 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.85 $12.65 $12.84 $160.00 $64.1K 1.8K 100 TGT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.8 $12.55 $12.66 $160.00 $63.3K 1.8K 262

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s-a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion-and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer. Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Present Market Standing of Target Currently trading with a volume of 387,858, the TGT's price is up by 0.65%, now at $154.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Expert Opinions on Target

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $166.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Target, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Target with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.