Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Target

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $162,123, and 6 were calls, valued at $482,318.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $155.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Target's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Target's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $130.00 $230.0K 1 250 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.5 $11.35 $11.5 $130.00 $63.4K 32 330 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $11.8 $11.2 $11.64 $130.00 $62.1K 32 275 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.3 $7.15 $7.25 $140.00 $50.0K 239 158 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.3 $7.15 $7.24 $140.00 $49.7K 239 227

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,684,118, the TGT's price is down by -0.38%, now at $133.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. Expert Opinions on Target

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $155.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Target, targeting a price of $156. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $156. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

