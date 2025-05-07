Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Take-Two Interactive

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $358,754, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $303,544.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $290.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Take-Two Interactive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Take-Two Interactive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $195.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $8.9 $8.96 $240.00 $178.3K 1.5K 0 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.3 $11.1 $11.3 $230.00 $88.1K 451 104 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $230.00 $72.1K 444 111 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $1.45 $1.3 $1.45 $200.00 $48.1K 47 332 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $197.50 $47.2K 37 589

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Take-Two Interactive's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,409,616, the TTWO's price is up by 0.28%, now at $232.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Expert Opinions on Take-Two Interactive

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $223.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $236. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

