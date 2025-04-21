Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Take-Two Interactive

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $223,517 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $228,263.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $250.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Take-Two Interactive options trades today is 460.17 with a total volume of 813.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Take-Two Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $205.00 $87.7K 804 601 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $19.9 $18.9 $18.9 $220.00 $83.1K 333 45 TTWO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $7.9 $7.5 $7.7 $210.00 $77.0K 105 113 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $205.00 $72.3K 804 1 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $19.4 $18.8 $19.03 $210.00 $38.0K 118 30

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Take-Two Interactive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Take-Two Interactive

With a volume of 623,180, the price of TTWO is down -0.66% at $211.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Take-Two Interactive, targeting a price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Take-Two Interactive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TTWO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Ascendiant Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy

