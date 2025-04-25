Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Taiwan Semiconductor

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $134,220 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,498,550.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $148.0 to $190.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $148.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.5 $170.00 $1.1M 8.8K 113 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $2.9 $2.88 $2.9 $167.50 $145.0K 2.2K 2.0K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.5 $170.00 $65.0K 8.8K 113 TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.75 $25.2 $25.5 $170.00 $51.0K 263 20 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.95 $1.93 $1.93 $148.00 $46.3K 243 319

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 1,721,877, with TSM's price down by -1.21%, positioned at $162.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $230.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Taiwan Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TSM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

